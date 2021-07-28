School buses inspected Wednesday morning in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning inspecting school buses that transport Topeka Public Schools students.

The inspections of around 100 buses started at 7:30 a.m. at the Kansas Central Bus facility at 200 S.E. 21st.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Bryce Whelpley said every school bus in the state is inspected before being certified as ready to use for the upcoming school year.

Troopers on Wednesday morning were checking various components of the buses, including emergency lights, horns, windshield wipers, stop signs and horns.

Troopers also inspected the interior of each bus to check for items including first-aid kids, body-fluid kits, lights and emergency exits.

The inspection process Wednesday morning at Kansas Central Bus was expected to last around two hours.

Kansas Central School bus officials said about 82 buses will be in service once school starts Aug. 11 in Topeka Unified School District 501.

About 15 driver positions remain open for the 2020-21 school year, Kansas Central Bus officials said Wednesday. Training, which takes two weeks, is provided.

Applications are being accepted by visiting www.driveayellowbus.com or by calling 785-233-2009.

