Advertisement

School buses inspected Wednesday morning in Topeka

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Bryce Whelpley on Wednesday morning inspects buses that transport...
Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Bryce Whelpley on Wednesday morning inspects buses that transport Topeka Public Schools students at the Kansas Central School Bus location at 200 S.E. 21st.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning inspecting school buses that transport Topeka Public Schools students.

The inspections of around 100 buses started at 7:30 a.m. at the Kansas Central Bus facility at 200 S.E. 21st.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Bryce Whelpley said every school bus in the state is inspected before being certified as ready to use for the upcoming school year.

Troopers on Wednesday morning were checking various components of the buses, including emergency lights, horns, windshield wipers, stop signs and horns.

Troopers also inspected the interior of each bus to check for items including first-aid kids, body-fluid kits, lights and emergency exits.

The inspection process Wednesday morning at Kansas Central Bus was expected to last around two hours.

Kansas Central School bus officials said about 82 buses will be in service once school starts Aug. 11 in Topeka Unified School District 501.

About 15 driver positions remain open for the 2020-21 school year, Kansas Central Bus officials said Wednesday. Training, which takes two weeks, is provided.

Applications are being accepted by visiting www.driveayellowbus.com or by calling 785-233-2009.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Arizona were killed early Monday when their sport utility vehicle struck a cow...
Two killed after SUV hits cow on western Kansas highway
Blake Bowser, 18, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha Police Dept. on July 24, 2021, for rape.
Sabetha teen charged with rape, having sex with a minor
A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July...
KHP: Driver missed stop sign in collision that killed Riley Co. man
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
US star Simone Biles exits; ROC wins women’s gymnastics

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 7-28-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 7-28-21
Officials say the public should stay away from Lake Sherwood's SE cove after a sewage spill.
Sewage warning issued for Lake Sherwood
Authorities were called to 2400 block of Claflin Ave. early Wednesday morning after a car hit a...
Car hits pedestrian in wheelchair while crossing the street
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a Texas man as the victim of a fatality crash that...
Fatality victim in weekend Brown County crash identified