Salina man injured Tuesday in Dickinson County crash

(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Dickinson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:55 a.m. just east of Lindy on 1400 Avenue.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Sterling truck that was westbound on 1400 Avenue drove off the north edge of the road and entered the north ditch, where it overturned on its right side.

The driver of the truck, identified as Charles Rice, 50, of Salina, was transported to Salina Regional Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

The patrol said Rice, who was alone in the truck, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

