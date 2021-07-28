Advertisement

Sabetha girl, 6, dies from injuries suffered in US-75 crash

A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that seriously injured one other person Sunday night on US-75 highway just south of Sabetha, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that seriously injured one other person Sunday night just south of Sabetha in Brown County, authorities said.

The girl was identified as Taya Mooney.

The injured person was identified as Heidi Sue Nichols, 27, of Sabetha.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 7:05 p.m. Sunday on southbound US-75 highway and 260th Road, about two miles south of Sabetha.

The patrol said a 1973 Volkswagen was stopped waiting to turn left onto 260th Road when it was struck from behind by a 2019 Volvo semi.

Taya was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where she died late Tuesday, The patrol said Taya wasn’t wearing a safety restraint.

Nichols, who was driving the Volkswagen, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sabetha Community Hospital. The patrol’s crash log didn’t indicate whether Nichols was wearing a seat belt.

Another passenger in the Volkswagen, Emery A. Mooney, 7, had minor injuries and wasn’t transported to the hospital. The patrol said Emery wasn’t wearing a safety restraint.

The driver of the semi, Catrina May Weathersett, 36, of Haltom City, Texas, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Weathersett was wearing a seat belt.

