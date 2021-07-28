Advertisement

Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN

Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN
Report: Big 12 sends “cease and desist” letter to ESPN(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - The Big 12 has sent a “cease and desist” letter to ESPN aiming to stop the network from communicating with league members on conference realignment, according to multiple reports.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel first reported the news. Max Olson of The Athletic tweeted a copy of the letter Wednesday afternoon.

“It has come to my direct attention that ESPN, the current business partner of the Big 12 Conference, has taken certain actions that are intended to not only harm the Big 12 Conference but to result in financial benefits for ESPN,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby wrote.

“The Big 12 Conference demands that ESPN immediately cease and desist all actions that may harm the Conference and its members and that it not communicate with the Big 12 Conference’s existing Members or any other NCAA Conference regarding the Big 12 Conference’s Members, possible conference realignment, or potential financial incentives or outcomes related to possible conference realignment,” the letter reads.

The Big 12 and ESPN agreed to a media rights deal in 2019 that lasts until 2025.

Texas and Oklahoma formally requested membership to the SEC Tuesday after notifying the Big 12 they would not be renewing that media rights deal on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that...
Sabetha girl, 6, dies from injuries suffered in US-75 crash
Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning at Council Grove Lake.
2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam
Two people from Arizona were killed early Monday when their sport utility vehicle struck a cow...
Two killed after SUV hits cow on western Kansas highway
Blake Bowser, 18, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha Police Dept. on July 24, 2021, for rape.
Sabetha teen charged with rape, having sex with a minor
A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July...
KHP: Driver missed stop sign in collision that killed Riley Co. man

Latest News

Washburn and Emporia State gear up for Football Season
Washburn and Emporia State gear up for Football Season
Patrick Mahomes joins the Sporting KC ownership club.
Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of Sporting KC
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
Big 12′s Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC