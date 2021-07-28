RCPD: Teen injured in drive-by paint ball shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated battery in Manhattan.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, an 18-year-old man reported four unknown male suspects driving by near the intersection of N. 10th St. and Leavenworth Street in Manhattan in a silver Ford Fusion shot him with a paintball gun striking him in the leg, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

The suspects were also seen throwing eggs at multiple vehicles in the area.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

