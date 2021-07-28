Advertisement

RCPD: Teen injured in drive-by paint ball shooting

(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated battery in Manhattan.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday,  an 18-year-old man reported four unknown male suspects driving by near the intersection of N. 10th St. and Leavenworth Street in Manhattan in a silver Ford Fusion shot him with a paintball gun striking him in the leg, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

The suspects were also seen throwing eggs at multiple vehicles in the area.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Arizona were killed early Monday when their sport utility vehicle struck a cow...
Two killed after SUV hits cow on western Kansas highway
Blake Bowser, 18, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha Police Dept. on July 24, 2021, for rape.
Sabetha teen charged with rape, having sex with a minor
A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July...
KHP: Driver missed stop sign in collision that killed Riley Co. man
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
Brice Obermeyer is facing rape and other sexual misconduct charges after his arrest on July 26.
Former Emporia State professor charged with rape

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
School buses inspected Wednesday in Topeka
VA logo
Bill to help rural veterans with VA healthcare access passes Senate Committee
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest
Council Grove Lake (courtesy: Council Grove City Lake Community)
2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam