RCPD investigates alleged computer crime

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged unlawful computer acts, theft by deception and forgery in Manhattan.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Meadowlark Hills Retirement and Kansas State Bank reported an unknown suspect wrote a fraudulent check in Meadowlark Hills Retirement’s name, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $25,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

