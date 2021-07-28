Advertisement

Public hearing scheduled for Black Hills rate increase related to February severe weather

FILE
FILE(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Black Hills Energy customers will get a chance to say their piece at a public hearing regarding the company’s request to increase rates due to the February severe weather.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it will hold a public hearing to allow Black Hills Energy customers to ask questions and make comments about the company’s recent rate increase request.

On May 7, the KCC said Black Hills filed an application with it to request to increase its rates and continue the use of the Gas System Reliability Surcharge to support its Accelerated Pipeline Replacement Program. If approved, it said residential customers with average usage will pay an additional $2.27 per month, an increase of 4.5%.

According to the KCC, the public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. It said the meeting will be held virtually.

To join the meeting, with the ability to make a public comment or ask a question, customers should register by clicking HERE. To view the hearing without participation, viewers can watch along HERE. For those unable to watch live, a recording of the hearing will be uploaded for later viewing.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that...
Sabetha girl, 6, dies from injuries suffered in US-75 crash
Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning at Council Grove Lake.
2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam
Two people from Arizona were killed early Monday when their sport utility vehicle struck a cow...
Two killed after SUV hits cow on western Kansas highway
Blake Bowser, 18, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha Police Dept. on July 24, 2021, for rape.
Sabetha teen charged with rape, having sex with a minor
A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July...
KHP: Driver missed stop sign in collision that killed Riley Co. man

Latest News

Tony Mattivi announces his bid for Kansas Attorney General during an event in Wichita July 28,...
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney launches bid for KS Attorney General
Kansas Highway Patrol
KHP competes for Best Looking Cruiser
MHK Wheelchair Accident
Manhattan Wheelchair Pedestrian Hit
Sabetha Fatal
6 year-old killed in Sabetha accident