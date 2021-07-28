Public hearing scheduled for Black Hills rate increase related to February severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Black Hills Energy customers will get a chance to say their piece at a public hearing regarding the company’s request to increase rates due to the February severe weather.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it will hold a public hearing to allow Black Hills Energy customers to ask questions and make comments about the company’s recent rate increase request.

On May 7, the KCC said Black Hills filed an application with it to request to increase its rates and continue the use of the Gas System Reliability Surcharge to support its Accelerated Pipeline Replacement Program. If approved, it said residential customers with average usage will pay an additional $2.27 per month, an increase of 4.5%.

According to the KCC, the public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. It said the meeting will be held virtually.

To join the meeting, with the ability to make a public comment or ask a question, customers should register by clicking HERE. To view the hearing without participation, viewers can watch along HERE. For those unable to watch live, a recording of the hearing will be uploaded for later viewing.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.