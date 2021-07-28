Car hits pedestrian in wheelchair while crossing the street

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in a wheelchair was injured after a car hit him while he was crossing the street in Manhattan early Wednesday.

Officers from the Riley County Police Department were called to the 2400 block of Claflin Ave. just after 12:00 a.m. on an injury crash.

They said a car, driven by Nathan George, 19, of Junction City hit James Baugh, 67, of Olsburg while he was crossing the street in a wheelchair.

Baugh was taken to Ascension Via Christi in critical condition and later moved to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.