New COVID cases, clusters continue to rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The rate of new COVID case in Kansas continued its upward trend in the latest report from the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment.

KDHE reported 2,177 new cases from Monday to Wednesday. COVID-related hospitalizations also keep trending up, with 76 new hospitalizations in the reporting period. Kansas hospitals report double to triple the number of patients they had in May and June.

Health officials attribute a lot of the increase to the more-contagious Delta variant. It accounts for nearly all of the variant cases Kansas is now seeing.

As it spreads, the number of clusters around the state is increasing. KDHE reports 108 active clusters this week, up from 71 a week ago. Among them, 28 are in long-term care facilities, with 17 in camps, pointing to what health officials say is a concern young people seem more susceptible for the Delta variant.

KDHE’s weekly report also counts 18 exposure locations, which refers to places with five or more cases in the prior 14 days. Among those considered exposure locations are Kansas Neurological Institute (16 cases), Pathway Family Services (8 cases), and Oakley Place (5 cases) in Topeka; and Via Christi Village (16 cases) in Manhattan.

