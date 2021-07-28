Advertisement

New COVID cases, clusters continue to rise

(WRDW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The rate of new COVID case in Kansas continued its upward trend in the latest report from the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment.

KDHE reported 2,177 new cases from Monday to Wednesday. COVID-related hospitalizations also keep trending up, with 76 new hospitalizations in the reporting period. Kansas hospitals report double to triple the number of patients they had in May and June.

Health officials attribute a lot of the increase to the more-contagious Delta variant. It accounts for nearly all of the variant cases Kansas is now seeing.

As it spreads, the number of clusters around the state is increasing. KDHE reports 108 active clusters this week, up from 71 a week ago. Among them, 28 are in long-term care facilities, with 17 in camps, pointing to what health officials say is a concern young people seem more susceptible for the Delta variant.

KDHE’s weekly report also counts 18 exposure locations, which refers to places with five or more cases in the prior 14 days. Among those considered exposure locations are Kansas Neurological Institute (16 cases), Pathway Family Services (8 cases), and Oakley Place (5 cases) in Topeka; and Via Christi Village (16 cases) in Manhattan.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a motorcycle accident early Wednesday morning at Council Grove Lake.
2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam
A 6-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a rear-end, car-semi crash that...
Sabetha girl, 6, dies from injuries suffered in US-75 crash
Two people from Arizona were killed early Monday when their sport utility vehicle struck a cow...
Two killed after SUV hits cow on western Kansas highway
Blake Bowser, 18, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha Police Dept. on July 24, 2021, for rape.
Sabetha teen charged with rape, having sex with a minor
A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July...
KHP: Driver missed stop sign in collision that killed Riley Co. man

Latest News

Local behavioral health workers are backing Simone Biles’ decision to back out of competition
Messages of remembrance fill the front of BG's Bar and Grille in Council Grove to remember two...
Council Grove remembers two victims killed in motorcycle accident
Messages of remembrance fill the front of BG's Bar and Grille in Council Grove to remember two...
Council Grove remembers two victims killed in motorcycle accident
Topeka ER and Hospital celebrates one year anniversary