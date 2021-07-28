Morris Co. Sheriff arrests two for drugs, possession of stolen property

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office said two people are behind bars after an investigation found drugs and stolen property in their possession.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a criminal investigation at 1031 S. 1300 Rd. and as a result, Jake Fechner, 43, of Manhattan, and Misty Pankratz, 35, of Wamego, were arrested.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Fechner was arrested and booked into jail on a warrant from Riley County and Morris County and for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of stolen property and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.

The Sheriff’s Office said Pankratz was booked into jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

