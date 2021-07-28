Advertisement

3 McCormick seasonings recalled over possible salmonella

McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.
McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings.(Source: McCormick/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McCormick & Co. is recalling three seasonings for possible salmonella contamination.

They are McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s Redhot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

The products were shipped to 32 states, as well as Bermuda and Canada, between June 20 and July 21.

Kroger, Target and Walmart are among the stores that sold them.

Mccormick says it doesn’t know of anyone getting sick from the products.

Consumers are asked to throw away the products and call McCormick for a replacement or full refund.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Arizona were killed early Monday when their sport utility vehicle struck a cow...
Two killed after SUV hits cow on western Kansas highway
Blake Bowser, 18, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha Police Dept. on July 24, 2021, for rape.
Sabetha teen charged with rape, having sex with a minor
A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July...
KHP: Driver missed stop sign in collision that killed Riley Co. man
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
US star Simone Biles exits; ROC wins women’s gymnastics

Latest News

Heat indices 105-110
Getting hot
Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance
Briair Poirier helped to make a veteran's day a little better when he came up short at the...
Cashier helps pay veteran’s grocery bill as a token of appreciation
Briair Poirier helped to make a veteran's day a little better when he came up short at the...
Cashier pays veteran's grocery bill in Massachusetts