Manko announced as Cornerstone Award winner by Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce

By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime Manhattan area business has been announced as the winner of the 2021 Cornerstone Award winner by the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.

Manko Window Systems Inc. has been in business in the Manhattan area for more than 30 years and will be presented the Cornerstone Award at next week’s Business Award Luncheon.

The Cornerstone Award is awarded to a Manhattan-area business that has made a significant impact on the community over the lifetime of the business.

Manko has been a longtime supporter of local events and youth sports teams, participating and supporting many organizations each year.

“We’ve been in business for over 32 years and have watched Manhattan grow along with ourselves growing and the middle part of the country growing which is where we do business.” Manko Window Systems, Inc. President & Owner Gary Jones says.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce will present the Cornerstone Award, along with awards in 4 other categories at the Business Awards Luncheon on Tuesday August 3rd at the Manhattan Conference Center.

