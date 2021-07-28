Advertisement

Kansas Gov. to discuss new CDC COVID-19 guidance Wednesday

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a news conference in Topeka. Johnson County District Judge David Hauber, in Kansas' most populous county, has struck down as unconstitutional a state law requiring unusually speedy legal hearings for people challenging mask requirements and other COVID restrictions. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)((Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will discuss the new CDC COVID-19 guidance in a news conference on Wednesday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a news conference on Wednesday, July 28, at 4:15 p.m. She said she will discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 Delta variant and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance.

“While we are still reviewing the new guidance and what it means for Kansas, this administration has consistently followed the recommendations from the experts at the CDC – and we don’t intend to stop. Right now Kansas is at a crossroads,” said Gov. Kelly. “The new Delta variant has caused COVID-19 to surge in our communities and some of our hospitals are moving towards capacity. The bad news is that parts of our state fall into the “hot spot” category for new cases, the good news is we have a vaccine to protect us from the virus that is safe, effective against severe illness, hospitalization and death, and free. I strongly urge every Kansan who isn’t vaccinated to get one right away. That is the best way to stop the spread of COVID in our state. For those who are vaccinated, I ask that you speak with your friends, neighbors, and loved ones who are unvaccinated and encourage them to get vaccinated to protect themselves and our state.”

If you cannot view our video player, click HERE or watch along on our Facebook Live.

