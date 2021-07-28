Kansas City reinstates indoor mask mandate following lead of St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Following St. Louis’ new mandates, Kansas City has reinstated its indoor mask mandate, even for vaccinated residents.

KCTV5 reports that Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has pledged to reinstate indoor mask mandates for anyone 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its new guidance.

According to reports, the new mandate will take effect on Monday, Aug. 2, at 12:01 a.m. It said the mandate will be in effect until at least Saturday, Aug. 28, at 12:01 a.m.

In light of recent litigation between Missouri and the City and County of St. Louis, Mayor Lucas said he will also introduce a resolution in the coming weeks for City Council to support the emergency actions. He said he stands with Mayor Tishaura Jones and County Executive Sam Page in protecting residents from the spread of the virus.

“Since COVID-19 first entered our community, Kansas City has followed the guidance issued by our nation’s leading scientific experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and locally by our own Health Department and regional health care leaders. With a 15 percent increase in hospitalizations over the past week and a full vaccination rate of just 39 percent in Kansas City, the CDC and our own Health Department have issued recommendations that all persons—regardless of vaccination status—begin masking in all places of indoor public accommodation. As such, Kansas Citians will need to begin masking in all indoor public places on Monday to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and throughout Missouri,” said Mayor Lucas. “Still, the most effective way to rid COVID-19 from our community is to get vaccinated, and we will continue our efforts to reach all Kansas Citians in all neighborhoods about the importance of taking the vaccine. I applaud all who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, and who have shared the importance of the vaccine with their friends and family—please keep talking with those close to you about how the vaccine is the best way to protect themselves and those around them and our community. I thank all Kansas Citians, our businesses, and our schools for understanding the reinstatement of the mask requirement is a necessary and immediate step we must take to protect our community.

According to Kansas City Health Department Deputy Director of Health Frank Thompson, vaccines are the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

“Vaccinations are the best of all prevention measures,” said Thompson. “As long as transmission continues, variants will continue to develop. We don’t know what the next variant will look like, how virulent it will be, and that should concern everyone. Because less than 50 percent of Kansas City is vaccinated, and transmission is still occurring, Kansas Citians should wear a mask according to CDC guidance. The Kansas City metro area has so many jurisdictions, and few people stay in just one to live, work, and play. No matter where you travel to in the metro, please continue to mask up. This is one important way we can all protect each other.”

Later in the Week, Mayor Lucas said he will share more details regarding incentives for Kansas City residents who choose to get vaccinated ahead of the Gucci Mane and Garth Brooks concerts, among other upcoming community events.

