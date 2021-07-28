Former Assistant U.S. Attorney launches bid for KS Attorney General

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s now a three-way race for the Republican nomination for Kansas Attorney General.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi formally launched his campaign Wednesday at an event in Wichita.

Mattivi also served as the anti-terrorism and national security coordinator for the Kansas district over his more than 20 years as a federal prosecutor. He was lead prosecutor on the case against the Al Qaeda operative who masterminded the USS Cole attack in Yemen, and assisted on the war crimes trials for members of Saddam Hussein’s regime.

Mattivi faces former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and State Senator Kellie Warren as announced candidates in the race.

It will be an open seat, with current AG Derek Schmidt running for governor.

