Fatality victim in weekend Brown County crash identified

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities have identified a Texas man as the victim of a fatality crash that seriously injured one other person Saturday evening in Brown County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the fatality victim as Oliverio Cucul Pop, 24, of Houston.

The crash was reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday just south of 240th Street and Prairie Road, about four miles east of Hiawatha.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle was southbound on Prairie Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and went into the west ditch.

The SUV continued southbound, jumping a creek and striking an embankment before continuing south into the ditch.

The SUV then struck a wooden post, rolling onto its top and coming to rest in a field.

Cucul Pop, who was driving the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Esteban Xol, 53, of Davis Junction, Ill., was taken to Hiawatha Community Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Xol wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

