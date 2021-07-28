Evergy offers savings tips as summer heat increases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has offered energy-saving tips as the summer heat hits highs above 100 degrees.

Evergy says it is offering savings tips to manage energy usage as the summer heat hits 100 degrees. It said keeping homes cool during July can tax air conditioners. It said it has ways to give electricity bills some relief. It said the following tips can help:

Close curtains or blinds to keep the sun and the heat out.

Use a programmable thermostat to reduce the cooling needed when no one is home while also staying comfortable when someone is home.

Avoid the use of heat-producing appliances like the washer, dryer, oven or dishwasher during the afternoon and early evening, peak hours for heat.

Evergy said it expects to call energy savings events on Wednesday and Thursday to help reduce electricity demand or potential peak usage days. It said residential customers can also sign to help reduce the demand on the system by enrolling in its Thermostat Program. It said their homes will be precooled during these energy savings events to help keep their temperature within three to five degrees of the original setting. It said participants will be notified in advance, receive a yearly enrollment incentive and can opt-out of an event at any time. It said events usually last about 2 - 4 hours in the afternoon and early evening and happen only on weekdays. In 2020, it said Thermostat Program participants helped save almost 60 MWhs of energy.

According to Evergy, to ensure that it is ready to meet the demands of the summer heat, its teams operating power plants and maintaining the power grid work around the clock. It said power plants are available near their full capacity to ensure customer needs will be fully met. It said teams at generation facilities completed maintenance work during the milder spring months to prepare for the summer season so plants would be available when most needed.

Evergy said its continued investment in power grid modernization and a robust predictive maintenance program keeps power reliable on hot days, ensuring electricity flows from plants to homes and businesses it serves. It said rebuilt lines carry power more effectively and include monitoring equipment that will alert it to potential problems on the line before an outage happens. In the case of an outage, it said they can make locating it easier, keeping the overall time it takes to restore power as short as possible.

