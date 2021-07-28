Advertisement

Earthquake rocks Esbon Wednesday morning

(Source: Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An earthquake rocked the town of Esbon on Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake rocked Esbon for the second time in three months on Wednesday morning.

The Survey reported the 2.9 magnitude quake at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

On May 7, the USGS reported a 2.7 magnitude earthquake in Esbon at 9:45 p.m.

