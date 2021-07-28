Advertisement

Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house

An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
By WCCO staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCCO) - A man has been charged with stalking a Minnesota couple and crashing a stolen SUV into their home.

The couple said the crash followed a string of terrifying incidents.

Andrea and Phillipe Robinson didn’t have a Ring security camera on their Cold Spring home when their car window was smashed in May.

But they bought one, and it was rolling when an SUV came straight up onto their porch Saturday morning.

“I’m still in shock. I can’t believe this. Every day I just come out here and think it’s a bad dream,” Andrea Robinson said.

Police say Benton Beyer stole the vehicle and ditched it in front of the Robinsons’ house after placing a large piece of granite on the accelerator.

A teddy bear in a noose was hanging inside the vehicle.

“How am I supposed to feel safe? I mean, my wife and children don’t want to stay here, and I understand,” Phillipe Robinson said.

Beyer is no stranger to the Robinsons.

Andrea Robinson has a restraining order against him and police have fielded 18 calls in the past two months about Beyer stalking and harassing her.

“He went from busting out windows to shooting at cameras to knowing our schedule well enough that he would follow my wife at grocery stores,” Phillipe Robinson said.

They say the frightening behavior started after they posted a video about racism in their children’s school and put a Black Lives Matter sign in their yard.

“We put the Black Lives Matter sign out for awareness, and instead it was a target,” Andrea Robinson said.

The police say if there’s evidence of a racially motivated crime, they’ll seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.

But the Robinsons have little faith, saying officers quickly gave up chasing Beyer after the crash.

“We were left here with our neighbors with no police protection with a man who essentially tried to kill our family,” Andrea Robinson said.

Police say they ended the search because the field he was in was wet and difficult to navigate.

Phillipe Robinson says Beyer was only caught later thanks to a neighbor turning him in.

Beyer was in court on charges of auto theft, stalking and property damage, all of which are felonies.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell "Red" and Mina Stevens have been missing since Sunday after leaving Wichita in a dark...
UPDATE: Couple who were focus of Silver Alert found in Nebraska
Cesar Roberto Carreto-Orozco
Driver faces charges after passenger dies in Saturday morning crash
Austin D. Reisinger, 22, of Topeka, was arrested after he fled on foot from officers following...
Suspect in North Topeka foot chase held without bond
A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July...
KHP: Driver missed stop sign in collision that killed Riley Co. man
Bobby L. Cott, 35, of Topeka, was arrested in a Sunday night stabbing that seriously injured...
Man arrested in stabbing in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

Latest News

In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set
Washburn and Emporia State gear up for Football Season
SNCO Parks & Rec considering e-bike use on trails
Topeka City Council sees draft of new Public Safety Building