Brown Co. Sheriff concerned about marijuana in the county

FILE(Source: CNN/file (custom credit) | Source: CNN/file)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County Sheriff John Merchant has expressed his concern about marijuana in his county.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says over the past few years, there has been growing concern over marijuana-related arrests in Kansas when border states have legalized the drug. He said he would like the public to see the issue from a law enforcement standpoint.

According to Sheriff Merchant, he has had the opportunity to visit with many inmates that have admitted they are recently “addicted” to the “new marijuana.” He said they have expressed concern over how this will affect youth, especially new users. He said some explain that the craving is one that hasn’t been seen until recent years. He said some users of many years agree the potency is much greater now than it used to be and agree that the “new marijuana” is extremely concentrated.

Sheriff Merchant said he has had others express justification for the legalization of marijuana and feel that there is no issue with addiction and feel that alcohol is abused even more so. He said this is why the issue is such a controversial one in the community.

“I feel we are not too far away from legalizing marijuana, but until we do, we will enforce the laws, as they should be,” said Sheriff Merchant. “At times, we have to protect people from themselves and their choices.”

Sheriff Merchant said this is the same for alcohol offenses. He said alcohol is no different from marijuana on this and many other levels. He said his department does enforce illegal alcohol offenses as they do illegal drug offenses.

According to Merchant, another key factor is in most cases involving marijuana in Brown Co., methamphetamine and other hard drugs are present, including heroin and cocaine. He said most people he has spoken with consider marijuana to be a gateway drug.

Sheriff Merchant said there is a wealth of information about marijuana from both sides and residents can see for themselves why the drug should be of concern.

