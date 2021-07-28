Affidavit recounts fight before 17-year-old was shot, killed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An affidavit obtained by 13 NEWS recounts the fight before 17-year-old Navaeh Martinez was shot and killed.

An affidavit obtained by 13 NEWS says on July 3, around 10:30 p.m., Topeka Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1104 SW Clay St. Upon arrival, it said officers found 17-year-old Nevaeh Martinez bleeding from her head, it said she was also vomiting. AMR transported her to Stormont Vail Hospital and was placed on life support. It said Martinez was not expected to survive her injuries. She was taken off life support and died the next day.

According to the affidavit, among those questioned at the Law Enforcement Center, an eye-witness whose name has been redacted said that before the shooting, she and three of her friends had been involved in an altercation with Carmel Brown, Daisha Butler, Aja Morris and another person whose name was redacted.

The witness stated that the fight stemmed from what she felt were disrespectful comments made by Morris and Brown in regards to her mother. The witness confirmed that she had been texting both Morris and Brown about the fight before the shooting. The witness said that during the altercation she was accompanied by Taleyah Johnson, Navaeh Martinez and another person whose name has been redacted.

According to the witness, the altercation ultimately turned physical and the two groups fought in the street in front of 1104 SW 11th St.

After the fight had broken up, Navaeh Martinez’s group walked away on SW Clay. As they walked they were followed by Daisha Butler’s group, who were also walking. The witness said Martinez’s group walked for several blocks and decided to walk back to the area of 1104 SW Clay to look for a phone that had been left there. The witness stated that her group was followed by the other the entire time.

According to the witness, Navaeh Martinez’s group exited an alley in the 1000 block of SW Fillmore on their way back to SW 11th. The witness said at this point she saw Morris get in a vehicle with her boyfriend, Da’Leon Butler.

As Navaeh Martinez’s group continued to search for the phone, the witness said she heard two gunshots come from the direction of the other group, which was still following them on foot. The witness said she did not see who fired the gun, but saw Daisha Butler’s group in the middle of the block when the shots occurred.

Upon hearing the gunshots, the affidavit stated that Martinez’s group began to run westbound toward Clay St. as they continued to walk. As she began to walk away, the witness noticed Daisha Butler come running up behind her. Upon reaching the witness, Daisha began asking her who had been hitting her during the earlier fight.

The witness said she told Daisha she was unsure of who was hitting her. At this point, the affidavit said the witness saw Daisha point a black handgun in the direction of Martinez’s group and fire the weapon twice more. At this point, the witness said she saw Navaeh Martinez fall to the ground. The witness said she also saw the remaining people from Daisha’s group run in the opposite direction.

Detectives said they spoke to other members of both groups. They said the other members of Martinez’s group provided similar accounts of the incident as had been described by the witness. It said members of Daisha Butler’s group reported similar events regarding the physical altercation, but one group member said that while Daisha was armed, she did not shoot her gun. The group members said that they thought the gunshot heard came from further away. However, they did admit to following the other girls down the street when the shot went off.

During an interview with Da’Leon Butler, Morris’ boyfriend, the affidavit stated that he described a similar series of events regarding the physical altercation. He said that he and Morris had gone back to his car after the fight. He said shortly after he heard a gunshot and saw Daisha Butler and Carmel Brown running from the direction of the sound.

During an interview with Carmel Brown, the affidavit stated that she also recalled the fight. After the fight was over, she said Naveah Martinez’s group walked away as Daisha and Carmel decided to follow the subjects away from the site of the fight. Brown admitted that she saw Daisha fire the gun and Navaeh fall to the ground.

During an interview with Daisha Butler after her arrest, the affidavit states she admitted to coming over to 1104 SW 11th St. and a fought broke out in front of the home. She said she took out her gun for protection and at one point actively fired the gun at Navaeh Martinez’s group. She said she fired one warning shot in the air as she felt the safety of her and her 3-year-old daughter was in jeopardy. She admitted to drinking but said she was not drunk.

The affidavit stated that a search of the home in which Daisha was found yielded a .40 caliber handgun. It said a 9 mm shell casing was found on the sidewalk next to where Navaeh was shot and killed. It said on March 5, Daisha bought a CZ P-10 F 9 mm handgun from the Gun Garage, as well as the same ammo that was found next to Navaeh.

According to the affidavit, Navaeh died at Stormont Vail on July 4 around 5 p.m. On July 6, it said the Coroner’s Office advised that Navaeh Martinez died from a gunshot wound to the head. The Coroner said the bullet entered the back of her head and exited the front of her head, indicating she had been shot from behind.

Daisha Butler’s next scheduled hearing is for a Criminal Assignment Docket on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 2:30 p.m.

