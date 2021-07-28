4 deaths and 146 new COVID-19 cases in Riley County

RILEY CO., Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Four individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away.

A fully vaccinated 98-year-old female tested positive for COVIID-19 on 7/19/2021 at Via Christi Village and passed away on 7/26/2021.

A fully vaccinated 92-year-old female tested positive for COVIID-19 on 7/15/2021 at Via Christi Village and passed away on 7/25/2021.

A fully vaccinated 75-year-old male tested positive for COVIID-19 on 7/12/2021 at Via Christi Village and passed away on 7/24/2021.

An 89-year-old female tested positive for COVID-19 on 01/27/2021, and she passed away on 6/1/2021. COVID was a contributing factor, and records indicate she was unvaccinated.

Their deaths bring the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 49.

“It is important to note that while we did have individuals who were fully vaccinated pass away this past week, they are exceptions. The majority of vaccine breakthrough cases have mild symptoms, and have not needed to be hospitalized. The deaths underscore the importance of those who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated. It is the unvaccinated who are putting our vulnerable population at risk,” pointed out Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs.

Riley County has identified 146 new positive Coronavirus cases and 102 additional recoveries since the last report on July 21, 2021.

Eleven COVID-positive patients, including two who are fully vaccinated, are currently under care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Five unvaccinated patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In Riley County, since December, there have been a total of 70 positive cases from variants of concern. A majority of the cases (56) are the Delta Variant.

The CDC guidance updated Tuesday notes that while current research shows fully vaccinated individuals represent a small amount of transmission and, in most cases, are protected from severe illness due to COVID-19, they could potentially still be asymptomatic and spread the virus.

“We are strongly encouraging everyone in Riley County to follow the CDC guidance updated Tuesday that recommends everyone two and older, even those fully vaccinated, wear masks in indoor public spaces, including K-12 schools, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially with the contagious Delta variant in the community,” said Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs. Facebook Live

Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs, Ascension Via Christi Hospital President Bob Copple and Riley County Health Department Clinic Supervisor Aryn Price, Ph.D., will participate in a Facebook live tomorrow, Thursday, July 29th, 4:30 pm. They will be available to answer any questions the community may have about COVID-19 in our community.

Vaccine Operations (RCHD):

Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 21,988

Received dose 1 of 2: 490

Vaccines are being offered at the Riley County Health Department on Thursdays by appointment. Please call 785-565-6560 M-F between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to schedule an appointment.

Vaccines for those 12 and older are also being offered at USD 383′s central registration event at Manhattan High School on July 30th from 9 am to 2 pm. Information regarding other upcoming clinics can be found at: https://www.rileycountyks.gov/1857/Novel-Coronavirus-2019-nCoV

Testing

Through a partnership with the Manhattan Regional Airport and RADxUP, a National Institutes of Health-funded program, COVID-19 saliva-based testing is available to those traveling into and out of Manhattan Regional Airport. Testing is offered from 10 am-3 pm, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Results from the tests typically take 72 hours to receive, so please take this time frame into account and plan to test in advance of travel, when possible.Travel destination testing requirements vary, so please look up testing requirements in advance.

Testing will be provided free of charge, and no insurance is needed. An ID will be required. For more information, please call 785-565-6558.

The Riley County Health Department continues to provide rapid testing for symptomatic individuals. Please call our screening call center at 785-323-640 for more information.

Riley County Statistics for July 28:

Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 7,038

Total active: 148

Total recovered: 6,841

Total deaths: 49

Total variant cases: 70

POSITIVE RATE

Week 29 (July 18 - July 24) 8.7%

107 positive

1231 total tests

Week 28 (July 11 - July 17) 9.0%

100 positive

1112 total tests

Two-week average: 8.83%

207 positive

2,343 total tests

The next written update will be published on Wednesday, August 4th. Starting next week, we will also begin publishing COVID-19 statistics on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com

For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions

Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.