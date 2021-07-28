4 additional deaths, 11 hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health officials have announced an additional four COVID-19 related deaths since the July 21st update.

Three of the four reported deaths were residents of Via Christi Village who tested positive earlier in July and passed away within the last week, all three were fully vaccinated.

Riley County Health officials were recently notified of the COVID-19 related death of an 89-year-old female who tested positive in January and passed away in June.

Since last week’s update, 146 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently 11 individuals being treated for COVID-19 related symptoms at Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan.

“There’s kind of a broad range of…of ages now that we’re seeing, but it is very unfortunate that, you know, it’s always unfortunate when we have individuals in the hospital but especially when we have a lot of them in the ICU and 4 on vents…that’s always very concerning.” Riley Co. Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs says.

Updated COVID-19 statistics for Riley County can be found here.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Riley County Health Department Monday through Friday from 8am to 5 pm, and If you still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine, a clinic will be held at the Riley County Health Department on Friday July, 30 from 8:30 am to 2:30pm, no appointment is needed for this clinic.

Information regarding upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics can be found here.

