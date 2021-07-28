2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash on the Council Grove Lake dam.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log says two people are dead after a crash on the Council Grove Lake dam on Wednesday morning. It said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

According to KHP, the victims of the crash have been identified as Max Byram, 28, and Jordan Kelly, 20, both of Council Grove. It said neither cyclist was wearing a helmet.

KHP said the crash happened when a 2001 Yamaha was traveling northeast on Dam Rd. Where the road curves to the left, it said the Yamaha failed to negotiate the curve and struck the rail guard. It said both Byram and Kelly were ejected from the bike as it came to a rest on the northbound guard rail.

