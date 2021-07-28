Advertisement

2 dead after motorcycle crash on Council Grove Lake dam

Council Grove Lake (courtesy: Council Grove City Lake Community)
Council Grove Lake (courtesy: Council Grove City Lake Community)(Council Grove City Lake Community)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash on the Council Grove Lake dam.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log says two people are dead after a crash on the Council Grove Lake dam on Wednesday morning. It said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

According to KHP, the victims of the crash have been identified as Max Byram, 28, and Jordan Kelly, 20, both of Council Grove. It said neither cyclist was wearing a helmet.

KHP said the crash happened when a 2001 Yamaha was traveling northeast on Dam Rd. Where the road curves to the left, it said the Yamaha failed to negotiate the curve and struck the rail guard. It said both Byram and Kelly were ejected from the bike as it came to a rest on the northbound guard rail.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people from Arizona were killed early Monday when their sport utility vehicle struck a cow...
Two killed after SUV hits cow on western Kansas highway
Blake Bowser, 18, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha Police Dept. on July 24, 2021, for rape.
Sabetha teen charged with rape, having sex with a minor
A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July...
KHP: Driver missed stop sign in collision that killed Riley Co. man
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
Brice Obermeyer is facing rape and other sexual misconduct charges after his arrest on July 26.
Former Emporia State professor charged with rape

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
School buses inspected Wednesday in Topeka
VA logo
Bill to help rural veterans with VA healthcare access passes Senate Committee
Brian Newell, a Topeka Dentist is facing multiple charges including violation of a protection...
Topeka dentist found with AR pistol, 3 loaded magazines during arrest