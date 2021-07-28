Advertisement

1st Brigade Combat Team cases the colors

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (JC Post) - Soldiers with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division cased their unit’s colors once again July 26 as they prepare for a second deployment in support of Atlantic Resolve.

“It is a great privilege to aid in the preservation of peace by showcasing our Army’s ability to project readiness across the globe,” Col. Brian E. McCarthy, 1st ABCT commander said. “This brigade’s legacy of fighting and training alongside our European partners began in the fields of France during World War One. We are proud to uphold our dedication to a strong Europe and once again stand with our allies and partners.”

The 1st ABCT, 1st Infantry Division, will replace the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division as a regionally allocated force in Europe.

Earlier this month, elements of the unit along with over 3000 pieces of equipment arrived in Europe.

