Two killed after SUV hits cow on western Kansas highway

WINONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Arizona were killed early Monday after the sport utility vehicle they were riding in hit a cow that was on a western Kansas highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:30 a.m. Monday on US-40 highway, about five miles southwest of Winona in Logan County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was eastbound on US-40 when it collided with a black cow that was in the roadway.

The patrol said the driver of the Jeep attempted to brake to miss the cow and ended up swerving, entering the north ditch.

The Jeep then rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its passenger side facing south.

Both occupants in the Jeep were pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol identified the fatality victims as Raymond H. Kennedy, 45, of Glendale, Ariz., and Brenda G. Carrasco, 54, of Peoria, Ariz.

Both occupants of the Jeep were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

