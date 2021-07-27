Third suspect in Oct. 2020 murder bound over for trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third suspect in an October 2020 murder has been bound over for trial.

Shawnee Co. D. A. Mike Kagay said Tuesday that Todge Anderson will stand trial for his role in the death of Christopher J. McMillon, who was found dead at a home in the 300 block of SW Polk on October 3, 2020.

McMillon was found “cold to the touch” by a family member after missing a youth basketball game.

Kagay said Anderson’s preliminary hearing was on Tuesday where a judge found probable cause to proceed.

Anderson is one of three defendants in McMillon’s death, he was the last to be arrested, which happened January 5, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Anderson will stand trial for Murder in the First Degree, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony and Aggravated Robbery.

Kagay previously filed charges against the two other suspects in McMillon’s death.

A status conference for suspect Tishara Renee Moran is set for Sept. 2021, and Latrelle Praylow is scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 20, 2021.

