Sabetha teen charged with rape, having sex with a minor

Blake Bowser, 18, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha Police Dept. on July 24, 2021, for rape.
Blake Bowser, 18, of Sabetha was arrested by the Sabetha Police Dept. on July 24, 2021, for rape.(Nemaha Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha teen is facing charges of Rape and Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct or Deprivation.

According to Nemaha Co. Attorney Brad Lippert, Blake Austin Bowser, 18, was arrested July 24, 2021.

Lippert said Bowser had sex with a child under the age of 14, and sheltered or concealed a runaway on the same day of his arrest.

Bowser remains behind bars at the Nemaha Co. Jail on $250,000 bond.

Lippert said the case was investigated by the Sabetha Police Dept. and Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office.

