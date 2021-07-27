Sabetha teen charged with rape, having sex with a minor

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha teen is facing charges of Rape and Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct or Deprivation.

According to Nemaha Co. Attorney Brad Lippert, Blake Austin Bowser, 18, was arrested July 24, 2021.

Lippert said Bowser had sex with a child under the age of 14, and sheltered or concealed a runaway on the same day of his arrest.

Bowser remains behind bars at the Nemaha Co. Jail on $250,000 bond.

Lippert said the case was investigated by the Sabetha Police Dept. and Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office.

