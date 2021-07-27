Advertisement

Rural Meriden man dies after July 17 motorcycle accident

By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson Co. officials say a man involved in a July 17th motorcycle accident has passed away.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig says his office was informed Monday evening that Cory Saric, 35, of rural Meriden died from injuries sustained in a wreck on a hilly stretch of K-92 between K-4 and Ozawkie.

The accident happened around 12:55 p.m. when a 1997 Ford F-350 flatbed truck broke down in the westbound lane near Valley View Dr, which is located on a hillcrest.

Herrig said an eastbound Volkswagen was able to brake in time and avoid hitting the stranded truck and people standing in the roadway.

Saric, who was following the Volkswagen on a motorcycle was able to avoid making contact with the car, but left the road and lost control.

Herrig said Saric was then airlifted to Stormont Vail in Topeka after suffering a serious head injury. Herrig said it wasn’t clear when Saric actually passed away.

Officials say Saric was riding alone at the time and no citations were issued.

