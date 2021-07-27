Rear-end crash slows traffic Tuesday morning on K-4 highway northeast of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end crash slowed traffic Tuesday morning on K-4 highway just northeast of Topeka but resulted in no serious injuries.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. near N.E. 37th and K-4.

Jefferson County Undersheriff Bob Chartier, who was several cars behind where the crash occurred, was one of the first individuals on the scene.

Chartier said a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that was northbound on K-4 collided with the rear of a red Kia Sportage that also was northbound on K-4.

The Kia had slowed to make a left -- or west -- turn onto N.E. 37th.

After the collision, the Kia went down a grassy slope on the northwest corner of the intersection, where it came to rest facing west.

The Ford truck, meanwhile, came to a stop facing north on the shoulder of northbound K-4.

No one in either vehicle required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the crash, with assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

