Advertisement

Pittsburg man sentenced to 25 years for Child Porn Distribution

(Photo from 2008) Jason Wayne Irving was sentenced to 300 months in prison for distributing...
(Photo from 2008) Jason Wayne Irving was sentenced to 300 months in prison for distributing Child Pornography.(Kansas Dept. of Corrections)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pittsburg, Kansas man will spend the next 25 years in prison after he was convicted on Child Porn charges.

Jason Wayne Irving, 38 was sentenced to 300 months in prison Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to one count of Distribution of Child Pornography in February 2021.

Officials say Irving admitted to using his email address to upload and send pornographic pictures of children in 2019.

His activity was detected by Google and account reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tip Line.

After Google linked the account to Irving, a search warrant was obtained for his phone and confirmed what Google had reported.

Officials say they found a Facebook account he had used for Child Porn, and additional images on the phone as well.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell "Red" and Mina Stevens have been missing since Sunday after leaving Wichita in a dark...
UPDATE: Couple who were focus of Silver Alert found in Nebraska
Cesar Roberto Carreto-Orozco
Driver faces charges after passenger dies in Saturday morning crash
Austin D. Reisinger, 22, of Topeka, was arrested after he fled on foot from officers following...
Suspect in North Topeka foot chase held without bond
A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July...
KHP: Driver missed stop sign in collision that killed Riley Co. man
Bobby L. Cott, 35, of Topeka, was arrested in a Sunday night stabbing that seriously injured...
Man arrested in stabbing in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

Latest News

The City of Topeka's Fleet Services Building is among properties that will be displaced by the...
City of Topeka gives first look at draft study for possible new Public Safety Building
Schools and businesses further discuss mask policies following updated CDC recommendations
Todge Anderson is charged with murder in the Oct. 2020 death of Christopher McMillon.
Third suspect in Oct. 2020 murder bound over for trial
Cesar Roberto Carreto-Orozco
Formal charges filed in SE Topeka fatal accident