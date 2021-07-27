Pittsburg man sentenced to 25 years for Child Porn Distribution

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pittsburg, Kansas man will spend the next 25 years in prison after he was convicted on Child Porn charges.

Jason Wayne Irving, 38 was sentenced to 300 months in prison Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to one count of Distribution of Child Pornography in February 2021.

Officials say Irving admitted to using his email address to upload and send pornographic pictures of children in 2019.

His activity was detected by Google and account reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s Cyber Tip Line.

After Google linked the account to Irving, a search warrant was obtained for his phone and confirmed what Google had reported.

Officials say they found a Facebook account he had used for Child Porn, and additional images on the phone as well.

