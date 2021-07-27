Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of Sporting KC

Patrick Mahomes joins the Sporting KC ownership club.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs star Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now part-owner of Sporting KC.

The MLS Soccer Club made the announcement Tuesday via Twitter and on their website.

This move comes nearly one year to the date that the Kansas City Royals announced Mahomes was a member of their ownership group.

