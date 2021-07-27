Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of Sporting KC
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City Chiefs star Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now part-owner of Sporting KC.
The MLS Soccer Club made the announcement Tuesday via Twitter and on their website.
Fútbol 💙 Football— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 27, 2021
Welcome @PatrickMahomes to the Sporting ownership family.#SportingKC | #OneSportingWay pic.twitter.com/zpQR2zmrZN
This move comes nearly one year to the date that the Kansas City Royals announced Mahomes was a member of their ownership group.
