Oskaloosa man convicted of securities fraud in Jefferson County bench trial

An Oskaloosa man is awaiting sentencing in August after he was convicted of securities fraud in a bench trial this past week in Jefferson County District Court, according to KNZA Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oskaloosa man is awaiting sentencing in August after he was convicted of securities fraud in a bench trial this past week, according to KNZA Radio.

The man, David Moeller, was found guilty of one felony count of securities fraud in the trial, which was held before Jefferson County District Court Judge Christopher Etzel in Oskaloosa.

The trial took place Monday, July 19, and the guilty verdict was handed down on Wednesday, July 21.

According to KNZA, the Kansas Insurance Department issued a news release Monday announcing the verdict.

Moeller had been charged with defrauding a Perry woman who had invested funds with him for the development of an invention called the “blade caddy,”

State prosecutors alleged that instead of using the funds for the product development, Moeller used the money to reimburse a company from Kansas City, Kan., to cover a bad check he had written.

Sentencing for Moeller is set for Aug. 26.

