Advertisement

Man injured in truck-deer crash in Geary County

One person was injured in a truck-deer crash Monday night in Geary County, authorities said.
One person was injured in a truck-deer crash Monday night in Geary County, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a truck-deer crash Monday night in Geary County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:14 .m. Monday in the 8000 block of Lower McDowell. The location was about five miles east of Junction City.

Authorities said a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Jacob Janke, of Junction City, was traveling south on Lower McDowell when it struck a deer.

The crash resulted in minor injuries to Janke and heavy front-end damage to the truck.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cesar Roberto Carreto-Orozco
Driver faces charges after passenger dies in Saturday morning crash
Russell "Red" and Mina Stevens have been missing since Sunday after leaving Wichita in a dark...
UPDATE: Couple who were focus of Silver Alert found in Nebraska
Austin D. Reisinger, 22, of Topeka, was arrested after he fled on foot from officers following...
Suspect in North Topeka foot chase held without bond
Bobby L. Cott, 35, of Topeka, was arrested in a Sunday night stabbing that seriously injured...
Man arrested in stabbing in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
At least six people were killed in crashes over a two-day period on Kansas highways,...
Six fatalities reported in two-day period on Kansas highways

Latest News

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
US star Simone Biles exits; ROC wins women’s gymnastics
An Oskaloosa man is awaiting sentencing in August after he was convicted of securities fraud in...
Oskaloosa man convicted of securities fraud in Jefferson County bench trial
Two people from Arizona were killed early Monday when their sport utility vehicle struck a cow...
Two killed after SUV hits cow on western Kansas highway
Big-12 Conference Football Trophy
Athletes and Coaches prepare for Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12