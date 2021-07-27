Man injured in truck-deer crash in Geary County

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a truck-deer crash Monday night in Geary County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:14 .m. Monday in the 8000 block of Lower McDowell. The location was about five miles east of Junction City.

Authorities said a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Jacob Janke, of Junction City, was traveling south on Lower McDowell when it struck a deer.

The crash resulted in minor injuries to Janke and heavy front-end damage to the truck.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.