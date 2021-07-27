KDOL warns of payment delays due to website glitch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An issue with the Kansas Department of Labor’s website means some Kansans could see a delay in getting their unemployment benefits.

According to a 1 p.m. (Tuesday) post on the agency’s Facebook page, KDOL is experiencing “technical difficulties.”

“KDOL is experiencing technical difficulties and because of this there is a delay in benefit payments. We anticipate all regular UI claimants will have their unemployment insurance benefits deposited into their bank account within the next few business days or loaded onto their debit card within the next 5-7 days. PUA recipients may experience further delays. If you are still waiting to receive your debit card in the mail, it will come with your benefit payments pre-loaded, most likely within the next week. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

KDOL also indicated that while the state’s unemployment assistance website is down, customer service representatives remain available.

No time table has been given on when problems could be resolved.

