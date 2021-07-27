Advertisement

KDOL warns of payment delays due to website glitch

The Kansas Department of Labor announced on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 it submitted a request for...
The Kansas Department of Labor announced on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 it submitted a request for proposal to find a company to modernize its unemployment system.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An issue with the Kansas Department of Labor’s website means some Kansans could see a delay in getting their unemployment benefits.

According to a 1 p.m. (Tuesday) post on the agency’s Facebook page, KDOL is experiencing “technical difficulties.”

“KDOL is experiencing technical difficulties and because of this there is a delay in benefit payments. We anticipate all regular UI claimants will have their unemployment insurance benefits deposited into their bank account within the next few business days or loaded onto their debit card within the next 5-7 days. PUA recipients may experience further delays. If you are still waiting to receive your debit card in the mail, it will come with your benefit payments pre-loaded, most likely within the next week. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

https://www.facebook.com/KansasDOL

KDOL also indicated that while the state’s unemployment assistance website is down, customer service representatives remain available.

No time table has been given on when problems could be resolved.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell "Red" and Mina Stevens have been missing since Sunday after leaving Wichita in a dark...
UPDATE: Couple who were focus of Silver Alert found in Nebraska
Cesar Roberto Carreto-Orozco
Driver faces charges after passenger dies in Saturday morning crash
Austin D. Reisinger, 22, of Topeka, was arrested after he fled on foot from officers following...
Suspect in North Topeka foot chase held without bond
A semi collided with a car at Hwy. 77 and Green Randolph Rd., killing the car's driver, July...
KHP: Driver missed stop sign in collision that killed Riley Co. man
Bobby L. Cott, 35, of Topeka, was arrested in a Sunday night stabbing that seriously injured...
Man arrested in stabbing in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

Latest News

Cesar Roberto Carreto-Orozco
Formal charges filed in SE Topeka fatal accident
Their "Sneakers and Smiles" scramble tourney is at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.
Sole Reason shoe donors keep the money coming in with a Saturday golf tournament
Brice Obermeyer is facing rape and other sexual misconduct charges after his arrest on July 26.
Former Emporia State professor charged with rape
Patrick Mahomes joins the Sporting KC ownership club.
Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of Sporting KC