Kansas officials react to latest CDC guidelines
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest CDC guidance on facemasks has state officials and members of Kansas’ federal delegation encouraging people to get vaccinated even if they may not agree with the new recommendations.
In a statement Tuesday Governor Laura Kelly encouraged the unvaccinated to do so and those who are vaccinated to encourage those who are not to get a shot.
Senator Roger Marshall said the CDC reversed course with its guidelines and urged people to talk to their doctors about getting vaccinated.
“This is a time to believe in science, not anxiety or panic. Today’s inconsistent CDC guidance will only lead to more vaccine hesitancy. The science does not support a new mask mandate if you’ve been vaccinated or if you’ve had the virus,” Marshall said in a statement.
“With news of the Delta variant, now is the time to talk to your doctor about getting vaccinated if you haven’t yet. Science shows us there is no reason to panic as vaccinations and/or natural immunity provide exceptional defense against the Delta variant and all variants, and wearing a mask, as Dr. Fauci once said, ‘May make people feel better… but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.’”
