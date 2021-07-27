Kansas officials react to latest CDC guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest CDC guidance on facemasks has state officials and members of Kansas’ federal delegation encouraging people to get vaccinated even if they may not agree with the new recommendations.

In a statement Tuesday Governor Laura Kelly encouraged the unvaccinated to do so and those who are vaccinated to encourage those who are not to get a shot.

“While we are still reviewing the new guidance and what it means for Kansas, this administration has consistently followed the recommendations from the experts at the CDC – and we don’t intend to stop. Right now Kansas is at a crossroads. The new Delta variant has caused COVID-19 to surge in our communities and some of our hospitals are moving towards capacity. The bad news is that parts of our state fall into the “hot spot” category for new cases, the good news is we have a vaccine to protect us from the virus that is safe, effective against severe illness, hospitalization and death, and free. I strongly urge every Kansan who isn’t vaccinated to get one right away. That is the best way to stop the spread of COVID in our state. For those who are vaccinated, I ask that you speak with your friends, neighbors, and loved ones who are unvaccinated and encourage them to get vaccinated to protect themselves and our state.”

Senator Roger Marshall said the CDC reversed course with its guidelines and urged people to talk to their doctors about getting vaccinated.

“This is a time to believe in science, not anxiety or panic. Today’s inconsistent CDC guidance will only lead to more vaccine hesitancy. The science does not support a new mask mandate if you’ve been vaccinated or if you’ve had the virus,” Marshall said in a statement.

“With news of the Delta variant, now is the time to talk to your doctor about getting vaccinated if you haven’t yet. Science shows us there is no reason to panic as vaccinations and/or natural immunity provide exceptional defense against the Delta variant and all variants, and wearing a mask, as Dr. Fauci once said, ‘May make people feel better… but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.’”

