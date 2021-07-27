Jackson Co. authorities offer reward for stolen John Deere Gator

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who stole a John Deere Gator from a home in Mayetta.

The theft was captured on the owner’s game cameras Tuesday around 3:45 a.m. in the 12000 block of 166th Rd.

It showed a vehicle and a man wearing a tank top and glasses.

During the investigation deputies also found a newer model Gator in a wooded area on the property. They discovered it had been stolen from another property in Mayetta.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man in the photos or those involved in the theft are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

