Heat Index 105 to 110 through Thursday

Heat indices in the triple digits continue
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures and heat index will be extremely hot the next few days.

The 8 day is divided into 3 parts: The heat through Thursday, the storm chances Thursday night through the weekend and early next week where models are now starting to indicate we’ll be cooler than what we’ve been thinking recently and perhaps this heat wave won’t be lasting as long as we thought. This is not to say we won’t be hot through the first part of August as we’ve been indicating in the long range forecast but it’s looking like we’ll get breaks in between a couple hot days with cooler temperatures.

Specific details on the storm chances will certainly need to be fine tuned as we get closer to the end of the week. Latest models are indicating more clouds and a slightly better chance of rain during the day on Saturday so brought highs down from what the forecast was indicating the past couple days. There is low confidence overall on exact timing and location of the rain chances but chances do exist from Thursday night through Saturday night however one of the models does indicate Sunday and even Monday with at least a few spotty showers as well.

8 Day
8 Day(WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s to around 100°. Winds SW/S 5-10 mph.

Thursday will likely be similar if not 1-2° hotter than Wednesday with most spots between 98-103 and heat indices up to 110° possible.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Friday with a storm chance Thursday night into the early morning hours. This will set up temperatures near and slightly below average for this time of year through early next week.

Taking Action:

  1. Heat remains the main concern through Thursday: Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water, limit your outdoor exposure and listen to your body.
  2. Storm chances exist toward the end of the week and weekend. While there does remain some uncertainty on specific details, latest models are indicating Saturday will have the highest chance for rain and a few storms to impact any outdoor plans you have. This is subject to change so keep checking back daily for updates.
Hail/wind threat for storms Thursday night
Hail/wind threat for storms Thursday night(SPC/WIBW)
Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors
Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors(SPC/WIBW)

