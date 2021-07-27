Geary Community Hospital updates visitation policy

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Community Hospital has readjusted its visitation policy.

According to the hospital, visitors must be over 18 and are required to wear a mask at all times...

COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors except for those in end-of-life situations...

Patients in the emergency department are not allowed visitors either though children will be allowed one guardian.

Other wings have restricted patients to one or two visitors as well.

