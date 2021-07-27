Advertisement

Former Emporia State professor charged with rape

Brice Obermeyer is facing rape and other sexual misconduct charges after his arrest on July 26.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former associate professor at Emporia State University is facing rape and sexual battery charges.

According to KVOE, Brice Obermeyer, 46, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct.

Lyon Co. Attorney Marc Goodman told the radio station that Obermeyer also has been charged with one count of aggravated burglary with an alternate count of criminal trespass, one count of criminal restraint, and one count of stalking.

KVOE says the crimes are alleged to have happened July 6 and 7 in Emporia and the victim was a person in their early 50s.

Obermeyer was an ESU employee from August 2004 to May 2019 and taught in the university’s Sociology Department.

