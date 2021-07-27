Formal charges filed in SE Topeka fatal accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 39-year-old Topeka man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Saturday morning crash that killed his passenger.

Shawnee Co. D.A. Mike Kagay says his office has filed three charges against Cesar Roberto Carreto Orozco: Involuntary Manslaughter While Driving Under the Influence; Driving Under the Influence, and Failure to Maintain a Lane.

Orozco remains confined at the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on $50,000 bond and will be scheduled for a conference hearing soon.

The Topeka Police Department Erasmo Ramirez Soto, 37, was a passenger in a vehicle Orozco was driving when it crashed at the intersection of SE 29th and Adams early Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

