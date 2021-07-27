Capper Foundation CEO announces retirement plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The long-time leader of Topeka’s Capper Foundation has announced his retirement plan.

Jim Leiker announced Tuesday that he will step down January 16th, 2022.

Leiker has served as Capper’s President and CEO since 1992. Since that time, the organization has expanded its mission in building abilities of children with disabilities, to services continuing through teenage and adult years.

In a letter to supporters, Leiker called his time an honor and a privilege.

“I have really enjoyed overseeing all aspects of this great organization which provides so many creative, meaningful and life-changing services for children and adults with disabilities. Interacting with these individuals, seeing their progress and advancing their hopes and dreams has been an incredibly amazing and satisfying experience every day,” Leiker said. “Our Capper Foundation culture is about love, laughter, caring, sharing and empowering others to be the best they can be.”

Leiker also credited the entire Capper team for their hard work and dedication, including staff, volunteers, persons served, their families, guardians, donors and community partners.

Capper’s board will form a search committee to select the organization’s next leader. Leiker said he will work with them for a smooth transition.

