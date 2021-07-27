Advertisement

Bowlsby on Texas, OU requests to join SEC: “We will face the challenges head-on”

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days...
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks during NCAA college football Big 12 media days Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WIBW) - Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby vowed Tuesday the league will stay “vibrant and successful” short and longterm, hours after Texas and Oklahoma formally requested to join the SEC.

“The events of recent days have verified that the two schools have been contemplating and planning for the transition for months and this formal application is the culmination of those processes,” Bowlsby said. “We are unwavering in the belief that the Big 12 provides an outstanding platform for its members’ athletic and academic success.”

This comes one day after the Longhorns and Sooners schools notified the Big 12 they would not be extending an agreement that binds conference members to 2025.

Texas and OU will need approval from 11 of 14 SEC schools to be admitted. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the league would consider the Big 12 schools’ requests in the “near future.”

“While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses,” Sankey said.

With the departure of two schools, just eight teams remain in the Big 12 - including KU and K-State.

“We will face the challenges head-on,” Bowlsby said.

