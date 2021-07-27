Athletes and Coaches prepare for Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - These old Big 12 Conference games with the Sooners and Longhorns are numbered.

“I don’t know how you feel about those old time rivalries,” Pierson McAtee, a former K-State men’s basketball player, said. “Maybe that’s just nostalgia I’m holding on to. But I feel like if the system isn’t broke, why try and fix it.”

The Universities of Texas and Oklahoma said they won’t renew their Big 12 Conference media rights in 2025. That opens the door for both institutions to leave the conference.

“It’s sad obviously to see that the conference that I knew is going to be different,” Peyton Williams, a former K-State women’s basketball player, said. “That’ll definitely be interesting to see how other college athletes if they miss or look forward to this potentially different conference that we’re going to see.”

Following the news, Kansas State issued a statement saying they along with the other seven members of the Big 12 Conference are ready to move forward.

“I got to work with Gene (Taylor) and the athletic department a lot,” McAtee said. “They just do things the right way and they’re going to keep the best interest in mind for all K-State fans.”

Former Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Lon Kruger said he wasn’t aware while he was with the Sooners that the school was inching towards leaving the conference .

“Well, like everyone I think it was pretty much a surprise earlier in the week when we heard that there had been discussions about that,” Lon Kruger, former Oklahoma men’s basketball coach, said. “The Big 12 had been such a great league and certainly OU and Texas are a big part of that.”

Kruger continued saying that these changes, while frustrating for fans, are an unfortunate reality of college sports.

“Change happens,” Kruger said. “There’s hurt feelings and disappointment and certainly that’s going to be the case. Just like it’s done in the past in the transition. And a few years from now, we’ll look at the new rivalries and probably feel as strong about those as we do the current ones today.”

For the athletes caught in the middle of this change, former athletes are saying to keep pushing ahead.

“This is just one other thing that it’s just a big question mark,” Williams said. “And so unfortunately, they’re equipped to deal with it. Adaptability is the athlete’s strongest tool.”

