Ascension Via Christi to require associates to receive COVID-19 vaccine

(WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi will require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ascension Via Christi announced Tuesday all associates, regardless if they provide direct patient care, and whether they work on-site or remote must be vaccinated by November 12th.

The policy also applies to volunteers and vendors, but they will make exceptions for those with a medical or religious reason.

Kansas City’s Truman Medical Center will also require its employees to get their COVID vaccine by September 20th.

Officials with other hospitals in the viewing area told 13 NEWS they are exploring the trends based on CDC guidance.

The average number of employees vaccinated at hospitals in the viewing area hovers around 73 percent.

Health officials believe the more rapidly spreading Delta variant is behind a spike in cases and hospitalizations.

Deputy State Health Officer Joan Duwve said counties bordering Missouri and Oklahoma are seeing the highest numbers but preventative measures still work.

“There’s still time there’s time to do the things that we know that will help the ongoing transmission of this virus there’s time to get vaccinated,” she said.

“If you’re not vaccinated wear a mask maintain social distancing if you’re sick stay home and let’s not forget how important it is to get tested.”

Duwve adds it is too soon to decide whether she would recommend a reissuing of the mask mandate in Kansas because vaccination rates differ from county to county.

