Two people facing multiple drug charges after traffic stop in Osage Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Saturday night in Osage Co.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop around 10:19 PM Saturday night for a traffic violation.

The Osage deputy found illegal narcotics and the driver and a passenger were taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility.

The driver was Robert L. McMillin, 59, of Independence, MO. and he was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, driving while license is revoked, and illegal registration.

The passenger was Sandra L. Cecil, 36, of Kansas City, KS. and she was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and transporting an open container of alcohol.

