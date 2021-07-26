Six fatalities reported in two-day period on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least six people lost their lives in crashes Friday and Saturday on Kansas highways, including a wrong-way collision in Johnson County that resulted in two deaths.

Two other fatalities were reported over the weekend in Shawnee County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the following crashes occurred on highways in Kansas:

• A 62-year-old Overland Park man died following a crash at 7:05 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, Kan. The man, identified as Bradley S. Dupin, was driving a 2010 Toyota Highlander on the ramp leading from northbound Interstate 35 to Southwest Boulevard.

The patrol said the Toyota left the roadway for an unknown reason, possibly a medical condition, and the vehicle struck a building at 1263 Southwest Blvd.

Dupin was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

• Two people were killed early Saturday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35 in Johnson County.

The crash was reported at 3:20 a.m. Saturday on northbound I-35 about a half-mile south of Lamar Avenue in Mission.

The patrol said a 2014 Ford F-250 pickup truck was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-35 when it collided head-on with a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was traveling north in the northbound lanes of the highway.

Both drivers, who were alone in their vehicles, died as a result of injuries they suffered in the crash.

The driver of the Ford truck was identified as Sam E. Wilson, 23, of Greenwood, Mo. The patrol said Wilson, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the GMC, identified as Robert D. Mangelsdorf Jr., 23, of Tonganoxie, was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Mangelsdorf was wearing his seat belt.

• A single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Harvey County left two people dead and five others taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of their injuries

The crash was reported at 7:35 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 135 just north of S.E. 14th in Newton.

The patrol said a 2019 Chevrolet G3500 van carrying seven people was southbound on I-135 when it left the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail. The van continued southbound and vaulted, striking the northbound bridge structure before hitting a concrete embankment.

The driver, Stephanie Manyseng, 35, and a passenger, Rudy A. Perez-Marcial, 43, both of Wichita, were pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Manyseng wasn’t wearing a seat belt and that Perez-Marcial was wearing a seat belt

Passengers with serious injuries were identified as Gasasira Laurent, 58; Rosa Sanchez, 49; David Salinas-Hernandez, 53; and Cesar De Lara, 46, all of Wichita. None of those reported with serious injuries was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Another passenger, Manzere Kanyamibwa, 19, of Wichita, was reported to have minor injuries. Kanyamibwa also wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

• Another fatality crash was reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in Brown County about a half-mile south of 240th Street and Prairie Road. The location was about four miles east of Hiawatha..

In that crash, a vehicle was southbound on Prairie Road near 240th Road when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road into the west ditchy. The vehicle continued southbound, jumping a creek and striking an embankment, continuing southbound into the ditch. The vehicle then struck a wooden post, rolling on its top before coming to rest in a field./

Additional details about that crash, including the type of vehicle and the number of people who were killed or injured, weren’t available as of 6:35 a.m. Monday.

Two people were killed in crashes in Shawnee County over the weekend.

• A man died from injuries he suffered around 9 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle he was riding and a sport utility vehicle collided in the 3100 block of S.E. Croco Road, near the east side of Lake Shawnee.

The fatality victim was identified as Terrell M. Myers, 46, of Topeka, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the SUV were reported uninjured.

• Another fatality crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at S.E. 29th and Adams in southeast Topeka.

Additional details about that collision weren’t available early Monday.

