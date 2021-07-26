Silver Alert issued for missing couple

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly couple from Kansas.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says Russell “Red” Stevens, 76, and his wife Mina Stevens, 71, have been missing since Sunday.

Officials say there were last known to be driving from Wichita to rural Douglas Co., northwest of Lawrence.

They have not made contact with their family in more than 24 hours.

The couple is driving a dark blue 2018 Ford Explorer with Kansas Tags: 944HBC.

If anyone knows their whereabouts contact the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250.

