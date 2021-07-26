Shawnee Co. commissioners say they’re monitoring the COVID spread in the county

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New COVID cases continue rising in Kansas, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports nearly 1500 new cases since Friday.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it’s monitoring the COVID trends, too.

Shawnee County Commissioners say, at this point, they’re not making any recommendations when it comes to wearing masks or reinstating a mask mandate.

Commissioner Kevin Cook says they are working closely with the health department and hospitals on monitoring the county as cases may rise.

“It’s entirely reflective upon the impact of your local community and the environment that you have at that time,” Commissioner Cook says. “So at this time, there is no recommendation to restrict businesses, there is no recommendation to restrict masks or use masks. Obviously use a mask if you feel unsafe. If you’ve not been vaccinated, masks don’t hurt they can help you.”

Commissioner Cook says if the needs change, they will alter their recommendations.

