Report: Wyatt Hubert to miss rookie season with torn pec

CINCINNATI (WIBW) - Kansas State and Shawnee Heights alum Wyatt Hubert will miss the 2021 NFL season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Hubert in this seventh round of this year’s NFL Draft.

The 6′3″ 270-pound Topeka-native wrapped up his career in Manhattan with 20 total sacks (8th in school history), including 34 tackles for loss.

He was named a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 Honoree (2019, 2020) and was a Freshman All-American in 2018.

Rookie DE Wyatt Hubert tore his pectoral this offseason. He'll be out for this season. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) July 26, 2021

