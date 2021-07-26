Report: Wyatt Hubert to miss rookie season with torn pec
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WIBW) - Kansas State and Shawnee Heights alum Wyatt Hubert will miss the 2021 NFL season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby.
The Cincinnati Bengals selected Hubert in this seventh round of this year’s NFL Draft.
The 6′3″ 270-pound Topeka-native wrapped up his career in Manhattan with 20 total sacks (8th in school history), including 34 tackles for loss.
He was named a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 Honoree (2019, 2020) and was a Freshman All-American in 2018.
