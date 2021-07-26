Advertisement

Report: Wyatt Hubert to miss rookie season with torn pec

FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert speaks during...
FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert speaks during the Big 12 Conference NCAA college football media day, in Arlington, Texas. Hubert was selected to The Associated Press All-Big 12 Conference team, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/David Kent)(David Kent | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WIBW) - Kansas State and Shawnee Heights alum Wyatt Hubert will miss the 2021 NFL season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Hubert in this seventh round of this year’s NFL Draft.

The 6′3″ 270-pound Topeka-native wrapped up his career in Manhattan with 20 total sacks (8th in school history), including 34 tackles for loss.

He was named a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 Honoree (2019, 2020) and was a Freshman All-American in 2018.

